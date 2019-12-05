Millicom goes all out against online abuse in Central America

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Interview with Rachel Samrén, Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom The internet is growing at astounding rates in Central America. World Bank figures show that, on average, Internet penetration climbed from 23 percent in 2010 to 50 percent in 2017. Per GSMA Intelligence, in 2020 it will reach 84 percent in Panama; 83 percent in El Salvador; 82 percent in Costa Rica and 72 percent in Honduras. At the same time, some 33 million children between the ages of 10 and 19 in the region have Internet access, said Rachel Samrén, Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs […]