Demand for connected devices surges in Brazil

Brazilian consumers are increasingly looking to buy connected devices for personal use and for the home, according to research carried out by software firm Avast. According to the study, 31 percent of consumers in Brazil are looking to get a smartwatch. More women want a smartwatch (33 percent versus 31 percent of the males surveyed). The wishlist of Brazilian consumers also includes Alexa or Google Home smart speakers (30 percent), smart lamps (29 percent) and smart thermostats (10 percent). The survey polled 609 people from March to May 2019. ZDNet reports. Bid by U.S. fund Amerra for Brazil sugar […]