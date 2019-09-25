Top Technology Companies 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Mexico’s Axtel, Brazil’s Oi and Claro Telecom are the top three technology companies in terms of profits in this year’s Top Technology Companies ranking. Axtel’s profits reached $56 million, up 1,661 percent from the year before. Oi saw a 428 percent growth in profits, reaching $6.3 billion, while Claro Telecom posted 142 percent profit growth, reaching $79 million. On the opposite side of the ranking, the firms with the steepest drops in profits were Chile’s Entel (-148 percent); Argentina’s Grupo Clarín (-126 percent) and Chile’s Sonda (-85 percent). To see the full ranking, which includes revenues, profits, total assets, EBITDA, […]