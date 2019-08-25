Latin America’s Top Retailers 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Peru’s Inretail, Mexico’s Grupo Chedraui and Brazil’s Lojas Riachuelo are the top three winners in terms of revenue growth in Latin Trade’s Top Latin American Retailers 2019 ranking. Inretail saw its revenues reach $3.6 billion in 2018, up 50.7 percent from the year before. Grupo Chedraui’s revenues grew 22.7 percent, reaching $5.9 billion, while Lojas Riachuelo’s revenues reached $2.2 billion, up 16.8 percent from the previous year. But for other companies, things weren’t so positive. The Brazilian unit of Dufry plummeted 23 spots in the ranking, from number eight the year before, down to spot number 31 this year. Other […]