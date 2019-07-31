LOADING

How technology can disrupt your business

David Buchanan July 31, 2019
Interview with Henrique Freire, CFO, EDP Brasil As one of the largest electric utility companies in Latin America’s largest economy, Portuguese firm EDP’s Brazilian unit needs to know how new technologies will disrupt and shape the business world, all while maintaining growth and competitiveness. In this interview, the company’s CFO, Henrique Freire, shares his knowledge and experience on innovation, building financial teams in the digital age, cybersecurity and managing growth in a volatile environment. What is EDP doing in terms of cybersecurity in the financial department? In the cybersecurity space, EDP invests in people, processes, and technology continuously. In terms […]
