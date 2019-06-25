Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Mexican beverage and retail firm FEMSA, which operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world, and the country’s largest convenience store chain, Oxxo, is the top employer in Latin America, according to Latin Trade’s Top 100 Employers of 2019 ranking. With more than 297,000 employees in 2018, the company surpassed Walmart, which went from 363,000 employees in 2017 to 295,000 in 2018 due to the sale of 80 percent of its stake in Brazil. In the ranking, 22 retailers account for 32.6 percent of jobs, with more than 1.9 million employees in total, making it the top job-creating […]