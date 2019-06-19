Solidarity Is Key to Lifting Up the Most Vulnerable in Latin America and the Caribbean

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Vice President for the Latin America and the Caribbean Region Sometimes it’s easy to forget how far some countries and their people have come in just two generations. Hundreds of millions have been lifted out of poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean since the middle of the last century. This is cause for celebration, but nearly a quarter of the population remains mired in poverty. While much of the region has prospered, a number of nations still rank among the poorest countries in the world or face particular challenges. These countries need our […]