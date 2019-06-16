Peso-Real: A real agenda for integration?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President, CEAL Conselho Empresarial da América Latina – Brasil The visit of Brazilian President Bolsonaro to his Argentine counterpart President Macri, was surprising for some ideas that have not been heard for many decades in our hemisphere. Already during the election campaign in Argentina, Brazil’s president left no doubt as to the support for re-election of his colleague Macri in the second half of 2019. The economic news from Argentina is not good, but the value of the strategic partnership between Brazil and Argentina is considered of great strategic importance in the continent. The debate on […]