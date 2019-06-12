Multilatina Index First Quarter 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazilian firms BNDES, Marfrig and Argentina’s Comercial del Plata saw the most growth in their revenues in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index for the first quarter of 2019. The revenues of Brazilian development bank BNDES grew 89.8 percent compared with the first quarter of 2018. Following BNDES in second place in the growth index is Argentina’s Comercial del Plata, with a 71 percent revenue growth, and, completing the top three spots is Brazilian food and drink firm Marfrig, with a 65.7 percent revenue growth. The index lists more than 1,000 multilatina companies by revenues, growth percentages and sectors. To […]