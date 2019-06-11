Multinational Index first quarter 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

U.S.-based Halliburton, Schlumberger and Caterpillar saw the best revenue growth in Latin Trade’s Multinational Index for the first quarter of the year. The index ranks 25 global companies with operations in Latin America by revenue. Leading the list of companies by growth is Halliburton, with $587 million, up 28.4 percent from the same period a year ago, followed by Schlumberger at $992 million, (+14 percent) and Caterpillar with $1.1 billion (+8.4 percent). But the results in the overall index weren’t as bright, as the companies’ revenues in total dropped 8.3 percent from the same period in 2018. Among the steepest […]