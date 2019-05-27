Colombian startup unicorn is growing wings

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

After recently receiving a billionaire equity injection, Rappi—Colombia’s single most important unicorn startup—seems to be turning into a Pegasus. Colombian on-demand delivery firm Rappi continues to be the talk of Latin American startups, even more so after Japan’s SoftBank Group announced in late April a $1-billion equity investment in the company. A vote of confidence, no doubt, on a highly appealing investment opportunity. “Our revenues have been growing 20 per cent month to month for 40 months,” said Sebastian Ruales, Rappi’s Corporate Revenue and Commercial Director, during a presentation at eMerge Americas 2019, Miami’s annual tech mega-conference. The equity injection, […]