Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Colombia Countries In Depth Industries Technology

Colombian startup unicorn is growing wings

David Ramirez May 27, 2019
After recently receiving a billionaire equity injection, Rappi—Colombia’s single most important unicorn startup—seems to be turning into a Pegasus. Colombian on-demand delivery firm Rappi continues to be the talk of Latin American startups, even more so after Japan’s SoftBank Group announced in late April a $1-billion equity investment in the company. A vote of confidence, no doubt, on a highly appealing investment opportunity. “Our revenues have been growing 20 per cent month to month for 40 months,” said Sebastian Ruales, Rappi’s Corporate Revenue and Commercial Director, during a presentation at eMerge Americas 2019, Miami’s annual tech mega-conference. The equity injection, […]
