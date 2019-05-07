Will China’s trade war with the U.S. end like that of Japan the 1980s?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Alicia Garcia Herrero and Kohei Iwahara The outcome of the U.S.-China trade war is anticipated to be quite different from the experience of Japan in the 1980s and 1990s, due to China’s relatively lower dependence on the U.S. and having learned from the Japanese experience The U.S. has been criticizing China for its unfair trade practices and currency manipulation, which are strikingly similar to the U.S.-Japan disputes in the 80s and 90s. The U.S. criticized Japan for its large current account surplus, which resulted in long intense trade negotiations between the two governments, and a broad range of economic […]