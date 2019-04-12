Santander offers $2.9 billion to take control of Mexico business

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Santander on Friday made an offer to take full control of its business in Mexico via a deal worth $2.93 billion to take advantage of higher returns available from LatinAmerica. The proposed deal, which will unwind Santander’s listing of 25 percent of the bank on the Mexican stock exchange in 2012, shows how the Spanish bank aims to focus more on emerging economies while cutting costs in mature markets in Europe. Reuters reports. China’s Foton considers acquisition of a Ford plant in Brazil China’s Beiqi Foton Motor is eyeing the acquisition of Ford Motor’s Brazilian plant in the industrial city of Sao Bernardo […]