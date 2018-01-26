Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro’s recent call for presidential elections are illegitimate, and their results will not be recognized, officials from the U.S. Department of State said in a briefing with the press, adding that the South American country’s government needs to enact meaningful electoral reforms that allow for a truly free, fair, transparent, and credible election under international observation.
The call for elections has already drawn widespread criticism, most notably from the Lima Group. But will it mean that the U.S. will apply Venezuela with new sanctions?
Below is the full transcription of the briefing:
MODERATOR: Thank you all for coming today. Glad we can do this on the spur of the moment. We’ve got on background today with [Senior State Department Official One] and [Senior State Department Official Two]. We’ll have Senior Department Official Number One, Senior Department Official Number Two. They’ll be talking today about Venezuela, and so we’ll limit it to those – to that topic. And then, of course, following, we’ll go on to an on-the-record gaggle with Heather before we head over to the Foreign Press Center.
So I’ll turn it over now to Senior Department Official Number One.
SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL ONE: Thank you very much. I think it’s really important for us to understand that what’s going on in Venezuela is a complete undermining of democratic, constitutional order. The decision by the illegitimate constituent …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth …
Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade …