Top Technology Companies: Brazil looking bright

Technology multinationals operating in Brazil show the best results in Latin Trade’s Top Technology Companies 2017 ranking, and can expect even better performance if Latin America’s top economy continues on the path to recovery.
One of the most notable examples is Telefónica Brazil, with a 26 percent growth in revenues from the year before. Claro Brazil and Oi also posted double-digit growth.
But companies in Mexico had mostly opposite results. For example, revenues of Carlos Slim’s Telmex dropped 16 percent from the previous ranking, while Movistar Mexico posted a 23 percent drop.
In the overall ranking, total profits dropped 7.3 percent from last year, to $3.56 billion.
To see the full ranking, with revenues, assets and profits, please click below:
Top Tech Companies 2017
