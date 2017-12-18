Top Technology Companies: Brazil looking bright
technology-2818664_960_720

18th December 2017

Technology multinationals operating in Brazil show the best results in Latin Trade’s Top Technology Companies 2017 ranking, and can expect even better performance if Latin America’s top economy continues on the path to recovery.
One of the most notable examples is Telefónica Brazil, with a 26 percent growth in revenues from the year before. Claro Brazil and Oi also posted double-digit growth.
But companies in Mexico had mostly opposite results. For example, revenues of Carlos Slim’s Telmex dropped 16 percent from the previous ranking, while Movistar Mexico posted a 23 percent drop.
In the overall ranking, total profits dropped 7.3 percent from last year, to $3.56 billion.
To see the full ranking, with revenues, assets and profits, please click below:
Top Tech Companies 2017

Click here : Log In To Read The Full Story
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
Subscribe
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
Subscribe
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Subscribe
LOGIN
FOR READ MORE LOGIN
LOGIN
LOGIN
Forgot your password
SEND
READ MORE
Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.
Read the current issue of Latin Trade Magazine

Access Denied

Please log in or register

Read Our Latest Issue

latintrade-followus-spanish
FOLLOW US