Top 25 Businesswomen: Lucky number seven

This year, Latin Trade welcomes seven women to the ranks of the Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America.

They include María Fernanda Mejía, President of Kellogg Latin America, one of the largest multinationals operating in the region. Mejía’s experience includes several top posts at Colgate-Palmolive, and membership of the International Women’s Forum, Venezuela American Chamber of Commerce, American Business Council and the Spain chapters of the American-Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

Joining María Fernanda for the first time in the ranking is Carla Grasso, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the International Monetary Fund, a position she’s had since February 2015. Before joining the Fund, Grasso worked at Brazilian mining giant Vale for 14 years. In the public sector, Grasso served as Secretary of the Brazilian Supplementary Social Security Office, among others.

Click below to see the full list of the most powerful businesswomen from or operating in the region, with information on background, studies and net worth where available:

Top Businesswomen 2018F