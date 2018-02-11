Top 25 Businesswomen: Lucky number seven

This year, Latin Trade welcomes seven women to the ranks of the Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America.
They include María Fernanda Mejía, President of Kellogg Latin America, one of the largest multinationals operating in the region. Mejía’s experience includes several top posts at Colgate-Palmolive, and membership of the International Women’s Forum, Venezuela American Chamber of Commerce, American Business Council and the Spain chapters of the American-Spanish Chamber of Commerce.
Joining María Fernanda for the first time in the ranking is Carla Grasso, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the International Monetary Fund, a position she’s had since February 2015. Before joining the Fund, Grasso worked at Brazilian mining giant Vale for 14 years. In the public sector, Grasso served as Secretary of the Brazilian Supplementary Social Security Office, among others.
Click below to see the full list of the most powerful businesswomen from or operating in the region, with information on background, studies and net worth where available:
Top Businesswomen 2018F
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth …
Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade …