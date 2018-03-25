The strategic dialogue: Will it make a difference?
shaking-hands-3091906_960_720

25th March 2018

Ingo Plöger, President, Strategic Council, CEAL
The beginning of 2018 is promising!
In only a few months, no less than four major institutions are discussing investment strategies in Latin America. In Córdoba, Argentina, the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, will host the América Business Dialogue, a forum where businesspeople from Latin America and the IDB will work on investment integration proposals. In April, Peru will be the location of a presidential meeting, in which the presidents of the Americas will talk about regional integration. The CEAL Business Council of Latin America, the voice of Latin American entrepreneurs, had its first annual meeting in Panama to discuss strategies on the different regional integrations, facing the new movements of China and the United States. ALADI, the Latin American Integration Association, seeks a new strategic dialogue with the business sector, and is an active participant in the CEAL dialogue in Panama.
It may be a happy coincidence, or perhaps a first sign, that the Latin American community is waking up to a new moment of its insertion in the world context.
In several situations, we see entrepreneurs requesting strategic planning for their country or region. It happens that in authoritarian regimes this works, however, in democratic systems it is not possible for a plural society to make strategic planning, instead, it chooses to develop a strategic vision. The difference between one and the other is that, by developing a …

Click here : Log In To Read The Full Story
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
Subscribe
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
Subscribe
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Subscribe
LOGIN
FOR READ MORE LOGIN
LOGIN
LOGIN
Forgot your password
SEND
READ MORE
Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.
Read the current issue of Latin Trade Magazine

Access Denied

Please log in or register

Read Our Latest Issue

latintrade-followus-spanish
FOLLOW US