The 100 Most Profitable Companies: Mid Year results
22nd September 2017

See the companies with the highest Return on Assets from the biggest firms listed on Latin American stock exchanges.

Economic recovery is confirmed by corporate results. Only one sector posted negative figures by the end of the first semester. Manufacturing, food and beverages and software were the most profitable.

Mexico and Peru led the corporate profitability table. Colombia and Brazil lagged behind.

The ranking includes two additional lists for the most profitable firms by country and by sector. To download, please click below:
Top 100 Most Profitable 2Q17

