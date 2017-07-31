Walmart seeking Latin America suppliers

The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017

Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 businesswomen in Latin America is back this year with three new names, and one who made a comeback.

One of the new names in the ranking is Olga González Aponte, who was appointed chief financial officer of Wal-Mart de México y Centroamerica, the region’s largest retailer and one of the top companies in the Latin Trade 500 ranking (available for Latin Trade Magazine and Online subscribers).

Also appearing for the first time is Dulce de Godoy Bueno, co-founder and Vice Chair of Brazilian healthcare empire Amil Saude, and fellow Brazilian Maria Helena Moraes Scriptilli, co-owner of Grupo Votorantim, one of Latin America’s largest conglomerates. Moraes is one of three of the top businesswomen who featured in the Top 100 Billionaires of 2017.

The ranking names the most powerful businesswomen from or operating in the region, and includes an overview of their background, studies and net worth where available.

See the full list below:

BRAZIL

Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti, Co-Owner, Grupo Votorantim

After the death of her father in 2014, Maria Helena and her brother inherited Grupo Votorantim, one of the region’s largest conglomerates. The group operates in the aluminum, the pulp and paper, energy, agribusiness and cement sectors. The Moraes Scripilliti family controls the company. She is one of the richest women in Latin America, with an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion as of July 2017.

Dulce De Godoy Bueno, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, Amil Saude

Dulce de Godoy and her ex-husband created Brazilian healthcare empire Amil Participacoes. She also owns a part in medical laboratories Dasa. Now, Godoy holds a 10 percent stake in Amil, but serves as it Vice Chairman and is also the Vice Chairman of Medial Saude since 2009. She is one of the richest women in Latin America with a net worth of $1.95 billion as of July 2017.

De Godoy has a PhD in management from the University of Texas, and a BA and MA in Medicine from the Universidade do Rio de Janeiro.

Melissa Bethell, Director, Atento

As the managing director of Bain Capital Private Equity, Bethell is the head ot Atento since March 2014 and independent director of Exor NV since May 2017. Bethell has also served as a member of Topco’s board of directors since its acquisition in December 2012 and a member of the Issuer’s board of directors since March 2014. She joined Bain Capital in 1999 and was relocated from Boston to London in 2000 as a member of Bain Capital’s European investment team. Before joining Bain Capital, Bethell worked in the Capital Markets group at Goldman Sachs, with a focus on media and technology fundraising.

Bethel has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA degree with honors in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University.

Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, Chairwoman, Magazine Luiza

Trajano has worked in Magazine Luiza since 1960 and has worked her way up through all the company’s departments. Magazine Luiza is the ninth largest retail company in Brazil, operating some 731 stores across 16 states in the country. The company also operates its own insurance subsidiary, Luizaseg. Magazine Luiza employs some 24,000 staff and runs eight distribution centers.

Luiza Trajano studied Law at the Faculdade de Direito de Franca in São Paulo state.

CHILE

Iris Fontbona, Owner, Grupo Luksic

Iris Fontbona is the richest woman in Chile, with a fortune estimated at $15.3 billion as of July 2017. She co-owns with her family Grupo Luksic, a conglomerate with business in mining, industry, finance, food and telecommunications. The group controls 65 percent of miner Antofagasta, has a controlling stake in Quiñenco, and owns two hotel chains in Croatia. Antofagasta has a total market capitalization of some $16 billion, making it one of the world’s largest mining companies. Quiñenco operates in the energy, beer, manufacturing, banking, transport and services sectors, employing almost 70,000 people.

COLOMBIA

Rosario Córdoba, Board of Directors, Grupo Argos and CEO, Private Council for Competitiveness

As director of the board at Grupo Argos, Córdoba is involved in planning and executing the Colombian multinational’s strategy. The Grupo Argos conglomerate has large investments in cement, energy, road and airport concessions, and banking, and is present in Colombia, the United States, Panamá, Honduras and the Caribbean. She also heads the Private Council for Competitiveness, an organization which monitors competitiveness and recommends policy and private actions. Previously, she was an editor of Dinero Magazine.

Córdoba holds a degree and Master’s in Economics from the Universidad de los Andes and Conference Interpreter at Colegio Mayor del Rosario.

Sylvia Escovar Gómez, CEO, Terpel

Escovar became CEO of Terpel, Colombia’s largest gasoline and oil derivatives retailer, in 2012 after 10 years with the company. Terpel is the third-largest company in Colombia by revenues. She is also a member of the board of Directors of Colombian telecoms firm Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá (ETB).

Escovar holds a BA degree from Universidad de los Andes in Bogota, with studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, and began her career in the public sector.

ECUADOR

Isabel Noboa, President, Grupo Nobis

Isabel Noboa leads Grupo Nobis, one of Ecuador’s largest business groups with operations in agriculture, industry, real estate and tourism. Other roles Noboa has held include President of the INCAE Business School in Ecuador and President of the Ecuadorian Competitiveness Committee. Noboa also dedicates her time to several philanthropy causes, and is the founder of FANN, an adoption foundation, and founder of Fundación Nobis, which benefits more than 100,000 people in Ecuador living in poverty.

Noboa holds a BA degree in Economics from the University of London and postgraduate studies in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

ITALY

Maria Patrizia Grieco, Chairman, Enel

Grieco became chairman of Italian electricity and gas giant Enel in May 2014. She also serves as director of Anima Holding, a management company with some 67 billion euros under management, and is a board member of the global non-governmental organization Save the Children. Since April 2017, she became director of Endesa, a top Spanish player in the electricity and gas sector. Additionally, she is the director of Amplifon and an independent non-executive director of luxury carmaker Ferrari. Her previous posts include: Chief legal and general affairs directorate, and CEO of Italtel, CEO Siemens Informatica, Director Fiat Industrial (Today CNHI). Enel is a major player in Latin America. The company is currently building the largest solar plant in the region: the 292-MW Nova Olinda project in Brazil.

Grieco studied Law at the University of Milan.

MEXICO

Mayra González, President, Nissan Mexicana

Mayra González has been the CEO and president of the Mexican unit of Japanese carmaker Nissan since May 2016. She is the first female president of any of Nissan’s global operations, and she was also the first Mexican woman in the board of a car company. In her previous role as the company’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution Network Development, González broke an industry record with more than 347,000 units sold during 2015, up 19 percent from the previous year and giving Nissan a 25.7 percent share in Mexico automobile market.

Mayra González studied Marketing at the Universidad Tecnológica de México, and holds a postgraduate degree in Marketing from the Universidad Anáhuac del Norte, as well as a postgraduate degree in Business from the International School of Canada.

María Asunción Aramburuzabala Larregui, CEO, Tresalia Capital

Aramburuzabala is the head of Tresalia Capital since 1996, a large Mexican private equity firm specialized in startups, growth capital and buyout investments. She is also director of Grupo Modelo, SixSigma Networks Mexico and a non-executive, non-independent director of Anheuser-Busch InBev. She is the 4th wealthiest person in Mexico with a net worth of $5.7 billion as of July 2017.

Aramburuzabala has a BA degree in accountancy from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Monterrey.

Olga Gonzalez Aponte, CFO, Walmart de México

Gonzalez is the chief financial officer of Wal-Mart de Mexico since July 2017. Previously, she was the VP of commercial & operations finance. Gonzalez has been in the company since 2010. Wal-Mart de Mexico is the largest retailer in the region. Wal-Mart owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America.

Gonzalez has a BA degree in business administration from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico and a MBA from the Florida International University.

Lucía Dourritzague San Román, Director of Global Innovation, Grupo Lala

San Román became Director of Global Innovation at Mexican dairy giant Grupo Lala in July 2016. Before joining Grupo Lala, Lucía had spent 30 years with Coca-Cola Mexico, where she developed her skills in planning, market research, tendencies, new business development, innovation and marketing.

San Román holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad La Salle.

Cynthia H. Grossman, Director, Arca Continental

Grossman has been a director of Arca Continental since 2011 and a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Continental since 1983. Monterrey, Mexico-based Arca Continental manufactures and distributes beverages and is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America and third largest in the world. In August 2016, Fitch reaffirmed the company’s ‘A’ rating, citing its solid business position in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru.

Eva Gonda de Rivera, Stakeholder, FEMSA

Gonda de Rivera is the fifth wealthiest person in Mexico (269th in the world) with a fortune estimated at around $7.3 billion as of July 2017. She and her daughters are majority stakeholders in FEMSA, the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the world and operator of Oxxo, the largest convenience store in Mexico. She was married to former FEMSA chairman Eugenio Garza Lagüera.

Rivera holds a BA degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology.

Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)

Mexican biologist Alicia Bárcena has been the Executive Secretary of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, ECLAC, since July 2008. Prior to her current position, Bárcena was ECLAC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, where she promoted the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals and Financing for Sustainable Development in Latin America and the Caribbean. She has also served as ECLAC’s Chief of the Environment and Human Settlements Division, where she worked on public policies for sustainable development. Other posts Bárcena has held during her career are Coordinator of the United Nations Environment Programme, and UN Undersecretary General for Management, appointed by Ban Ki-moon

Bárcena holds a degree in Biology from Mexico’s UNAM, and a Master’s in public administration from Harvard.

Blanca Treviño, President and CEO, Softtek

Blanca Treviño leads Softtek, one of Latin America’s largest private IT vendors. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Among the company’s services are application software development, testing, security, support, business process outsourcing, and IT infrastructure management. It is also a value-added reseller, and trademarked the term “nearshoring” to describe the provision of outsourced services to customers in other countries that are in proximity to the client. Blanca Treviño became the company’s CEO in 2000, and through her leadership, Softtek is now a Latin American IT giant. She also serves as board member for Wal-Mart Mexico, The United States–Mexico Foundation for Science, the University of Monterrey, TecMilenio University and as independent director at Goldcorp. Some deals Treviño has led include the acquisitions of Spain’s Itarvi Consulting in 2015, India-U.S. firm Systech Integrations in 2013 and Mexico’s SCAi in 2012.

Treviño has a BA degree in administrative computation systems from Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

NETHERLANDS

Kathy Fortmann, Director, President, Cargill Business Services

With a professional career of 27 years under her belt, Kathy Fortmann now leads Cargill Business Services, the company’s global shared service organization. It offers services in IT, human resources, finance, transportation and logistics, and strategic sourcing and procurement to Cargill’s businesses around the world. Forman, who was appointed to her current position in 2014, oversees six Cargill shared service centers located in Bangalore, India; San José, Costa Rica; Sofia, Bulgaria; Nanjing, China; Uberlândia, Brazil; and Rosario, Argentina. Kathy Fortmann had spent 16 years with DuPont before joining Cargill in 2005.

Fortmann holds a BA degree in Chemical Engineering from Tulsa University and a MA Degree in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

PANAMA

Aimeé Sentmat de Grimaldo, CEO, Banistmo

Panama-born Sentmant has been the President of Banistmo since 2013. Sentmant has a long career in finance having served as Vice President of Commercial Banking at the Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, and Director of Commercial Banking at HSBC in Panama. Banistmo is part of HSBC Group and is present in Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Peru, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Colombia.

Aimeé holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Universidad Católica Santa María la Antigua and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

PERU

Carmen Rosa Graham, Director, Camposol Holding

Graham is one of Peru’s most powerful businesswomen, serving on the board of directors of several large Peruvian companies, including agro-industrial company Camposol (since 2014), equipment-supplier Ferreyros (since 2011), Interbank (since 2007), and wireless company Nextel (since 2013). Before this she served as CEO at various IBM local offices in Latin America including for IBM Colombia and IBM Peru & Bolivia. She also served as President of Peru’s Universidad del Pacífico from 2007 to 2009, and worked for four years with Peru’s ProMujer, which provides microfinance opportunities to empower Peruvian women.

Graham holds a BA degree in Business Administration from the Universidad del Pacífico in Peru and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez Business School in Miami. She has also studied other courses at Harvard, Georgetown and Monterrey Universities.

UNITED STATES

Deborah Rosado Shaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo

Deborah has been Chief Global Diversity & Engagement Officer and Senior Vice President at PepsiCo since July 2014. Her responsibilities in the post include providing leadership in guiding PepsiCo’s global Diversity and Engagement strategy to bring together diverse strengths, backgrounds and perspectives to achieve its strategic business imperatives. She is also founder of Rosado Shaw Group, a career success and leadership development company focused on women’s leadership and diversity. Throughout her career, she has helped Fortune 500 companies and organizations engage diverse workforces to support their business strategies.

Deborah holds a BA degree in Political Science from Barnard College, Columbia University.

Mary Barra, Chairwoman & CEO, General Motors Company

Mary Barra took on leadership of General Motors in January 2014, replacing Dan Akerson. Previously. Barra had been the company’s Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. In the same year, she appeared on the cover of Time in the magazine’s edition of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. General Motors is one of the most well-established car manufacturers in the region, and is currently second-place in sales in Mexico. Barra is also a member of the board of trustees at the Stanford University.

Barra holds a BA degree in Science and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Julie T. Katzman, Executive Vice-President and COO, Inter-American Development Bank

Katzman reached her current role –one of the highest at the IDB– in 2011, 18 months after joining the organization. Katzman began her career in investment banking, focusing primarily on private equity, developing expertise in financial structures across numerous industries. In her current role, she is responsible for managing the overall operations of the IDB, and is focusing especially on pioneering an institutional transformation in measuring and reporting the bank’s tangible results through tools such as mapping software.

She graduated from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, and earned a Master’s in Management from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University.

Donna Hrinak, President, Boeing Latin America

Since November 2014, Hrinak is responsible for the development and implementation of Boeing’s strategy in Latin America. She was appointed President of the aircraft company’s Brazilian operations in October 2011. Before these posts, she was the Vice President of Global Public Policy and Government Affairs of PepsiCo, and previously was the corporate affairs director of Kraft Foods for Latin America and the European Union. Hrinak also has strong diplomatic experience, having served as the U.S. ambassador to Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, and deputy assistant secretary of state for Mexico and the Caribbean. Currently, she is also a Director in the Council on Foreign Relations.

Hrinak holds an honorary doctorate of humanities from Michigan State University, where she graduated with a BA in Social Science.

Susan Segal, President and CEO, Council of the Americas

Susan Segal was elected to her current position in August 2003, after a career of more than 30 years in Latin America’s private sector. During that time, Segal has served as: partner and Latin American Group head at JPMorgan Partners/Chase Capital Partners and Senior managing director focused on Emerging Markets Investment Banking and Capital Markets at MHT, Chemical, and Chase Banks. Segal is also a director of the Tinker Foundation, Scotiabank, MercadoLibre, and the Latin American Venture Capital Association, and has won several awards including the Orden Bernardo O’Higgins (Chile); Orden de San Carlos (Colombia) and the Orden Mexicana del Águila Azteca (Mexico).