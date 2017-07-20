Multilatina Index: Mining sector revenues triple in first quarter

Revenues for Latin American mining companies grew 318 percent in the first quarter this year from the same period a year before, according to Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index.
The index ranks companies by revenue and sector growth.
In the overall ranking, Brazilian oil firm Petrobras continues to lead, with total revenues reaching $21.5 billion in the period, up 9.2 percent from the same quarter in 2016.
But in terms of growth, Brazilian miner Vale is at the top with $8.4 billion in revenues, up 36 percent from the January-March period last year.
The top three sectors for the period were mining, chemical and energy.
Six of the 25 companies saw drops in their revenues, but Brazilian aerospace company Embraer was hit the most and was the only firm with a double-digit drop.
To view and download the full index, including three tables, please click below: (will appear in Downloads folder or some browsers may require an extra click in a new tab)
Multilatina 1Q17
