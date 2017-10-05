Multi-speed innovation: Interview with Grupo SURA CEO David Bojanini

Corporate change moves at different speeds in large Latin American corporations. Not due to the lack of vision or knowledge of opportunities on the part of some CEOs, but to a simple, sound business reason, which cyber optimists often forget. “It happens everywhere. The world is changing, but traditional models are still valid,” CEO of Colombian Grupo Sura, David Bojanini told Latin Trade. New business models are gaining acceptance and market space, but their advance is a slower process than many want to believe. How can regional corporations keep up? Read the full interview at Latin Trade.
The most important realignment in the past 200 years
The changes in the China-Latin America relations in the past 20 years “have brought about the most important realignment in the last 200 years,” said Chilean ambassador to China, Jorge Heine addressing attendees at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Latin American Program of the Wilson Center, in Washington D.C. Chinese loans to Latin America in the past three years are worth more than loans from the World Bank, the IMF, the Inter-American Development Bank and the CAF combined, Heine said. “This has not been fully internalized.” Read the full story at Latin Trade.
Mexico’s mining sector to reach $17.8 billion by 2020
Mexico’s mining industry is set for one the strongest recoveries in Latin America over the coming years, boosted mainly by a strong pipeline of projects across mineral sectors, competitive …
