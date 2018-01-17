Mexican state oil company Pemex has chosen Japanese conglomerate Mitsui as its partner for a $2.6 billion coking plant project at its Tula refinery in a preliminary deal, two sources said. A global slump in oil prices since late 2014 and mounting debt have forced the Mexican oil firm to seek partners to help fund key projects. So far, Pemex has invested $1.24 billion in the $2.6 billion coking plant project, according to the company. Reuters reports.
Goldcorp sees 35 percent output drop in Mexican gold mine
Canadian gold producer Goldcorp said it forecasts a 35 percent drop this year in output from its Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico. The mine has potential, but needs to be improved, said Goldcorp CEO Brian Berney. This year, the company will invest $555 million in Peñasquito, up 32 percent from last year. El Financiero reports. (in Spanish).
Brazil’s Caixa suspends VPs after presidential order
Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal suspended four of its vice presidents on Tuesday after President Michel Temer called on them to step down and defend themselves from accusations of wrongdoing. Temer’s order, directed to his finance minister and Caixa’s chief executive, follows similar demands by federal prosecutors last month, which the government initially ignored. Reuters reports.
Brazil considers lifting tariff on U.S. ethanol
Brazil is studying the removal of a 20-percent tariff on ethanol imports from the United States, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi …
