Lorenzo Servitje, the public accountant who founded the world’s largest bakery, dies at 98

Lorenzo Servitje, the co-founder of Grupo Bimbo, one of Mexico’s largest multinationals, has died at the age of 98 in Mexico City.
Born in 1918 to Catalan parents, Lorenzo graduated as a Public Accountant from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, UNAM, in the forties. He first worked in the baking industry at El Molino, and would later found his own bakery called El Molino.
Through his leadership he made El Molino one of Mexico City’s most famous bakeries.
In 1945, after marrying Carmen Montull the year before, and with the help of his uncle Jaime Sendra and father-in-law, he founded Panificadora Bimbo.
The company began with 34 employees and sold four products. Today, Grupo Bimbo employs nearly 129,000 people across 22 countries in the Americas and Europe, and owns more than 100 brands.
Grupo Bimbo is the fifth largest food and beverage company (and the world’s largest bakery) in Latin Trade’s Top 1000 ranking, with revenues reaching $12.7 billion in 2015.
In 2011, Grupo Bimbo bought Sara Lee North American Fresh Bakery in the U.S., and Fargo in Argentina. Its global expansion continued in 2014 with the acquisition of Canada Bread in Canada and the UK, and División Saputo’s bakery in Canada.
In 2015, the company bought Spain’s Panrico and Canada’s Italian Home Bakery.
From baking dough to developing electric cars
Grupo Bimbo’s latest project, alongside Carlos Slim’s Giant Motors, involves the development of a 100 percent Mexican-made electric car. The plan is to …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ