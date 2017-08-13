Latin Trade welcomed Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal, chairman of Mexican tequila giant José Cuervo, to the 2017 ranking of Latin America’s 100 Most Powerful Businesspeople who operate in or with the region. The company’s initial public offering earlier this year raised $900 million, and was the first Mexican IPO since Trump took office. Cuervo has 30 percent of the global tequila market.
Joining Beckmann this year is José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO of Spain’s Telefónica. Through its Latin American subsidiary Movistar, the company is one of the top telecommunications firms in the region, and leads in Brazil, Chile, Panama and Peru, as well as having a substantial share of the market in other countries in Latin America.
For his role in overseeing the operations and logistics for the passage of 5 percent of global trade through the continent’s key waterway, Rómulo Roux, president of the Panama Canal Authority, is making his debut in the ranking.
Of course, the ranking also contains some of the region’s best-known magnates who continue to show their unparalleled skills in the Latin American business world. They include Carlos Slim, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Daniel Servitje Montull and Roberto Angelini Rossi.
Below is the full list, which gives a brief overview of each person’s achievements, education and net worth, where available.
Argentina
Alejandro Bulgheroni, Chairman, Bridas
Alejandro Bulgheroni is CEO of Argentine independent oil and gas holding company Bridas, which was …
