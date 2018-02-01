Latin America Forecast 2017-2020

Uncertainty seems to be the most fitting description for Latin America at the beginning of 2018. Presidential elections, NAFTA, reforms, among others, are on the agenda for many countries. But the behaviour of the economies during January has led to growing optimism for the short and medium-term.
These are the macroeconomic forecasts for 2017-2020 for the region’s largest countries. The forecasts were made by Latin Trade’s partner EMIS, a business intelligence platform specialized in emerging markets.
To view and download, click below:
Macroeconomic Forecasts LT-E PDF
EMIS has also published a forecast for the world’s emerging markets called:
EMIS Foresight 2018: Beyong the Demographic Dividend.
The 40-page report is available to download for free at EMIS.
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth …
Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade …