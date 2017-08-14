EXCLUSIVE: Good corporate citizenry, no longer a choice but a necessity

When queried at a 1909 business meeting about the choice of colors available for his automobiles, Henry Ford replied that customers could have any color they wanted as long as it is black. Fast forward to the late 20th and early 21st centuries and consumers today are now in the driver’s seat (no pun intended). The technological revolution has given the ordinary citizen tools to influence almost directly and instantaneously the stock value of a company. Investors have suddenly awakened in a world where capital begin to address those companies that understand the importance of being good “corporate citizens.” Read the full article at Latin Trade.
Colombian President to Pence: No U.S. military intervention in Venezuela
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said that the U.S. should rule out the idea of military intervention in Venezuela, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t rule out the idea of using the U.S. military against the South American country’s government. “Since friends have to tell them the truth, I’ve told Vice President Pence the possibility of military intervention shouldn’t even be considered,” Santos said. CNN reports.
Fitch says Brazil’s revised deficit targets not enough for downgrade
A decision by the Brazilian government to raise a key budget deficit target for this year and next would not, by itself, lead Fitch Ratings to downgrade the country’s sovereign rating, an executive …
