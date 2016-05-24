Brazil’s foreign policy shift

Credit: José Serra/Flickr
Veteran politician José Serra has sought to forge new links with Argentina shortly after he was appointed foreign minister by Brazil’s interim president Michel Temer.
He has announced a shift in foreign policy.
But José Serra is not a diplomat and he is bound to be an unconventional foreign minister. He had hardly received his ministerial credentials before he started issuing strong-worded communiqués against left-wing Latin American governments (and the Organization of American States) that criticized the outcome of the impeachment crisis in Brazil, which resulted in the change of government.
For a start, Serra’s visit this week to Argentina shows that he intends to work closely with the Macri administration. “We share similar references towards the reorganization of politics and the economy,” Serra said. In a symbolic gesture, Buenos Aires was his first visit as foreign minister. Just a few days earlier, he had launched a set of 11 policy guidelines, which are in sharp contrast to those by his predecessors under presidents Lula and Rousseff.
“The main change relates to Mexico,” says Alberto Pfeifer, professor of international relations at the University of São Paulo (USP), after Serra stressed the importance of the two largest Latin American economies to move closer to each other. “This is an acknowledgment that Brazil has gotten it wrong for a long time. Brazil has almost been saying that Mexico was abandoning the Latin American ideal, especially since the 1990s …
