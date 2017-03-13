Brazil graft probe escalates as 83 senior politicians targeted

Brazil’s top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government. Brazilian newspapers reported that Janot called for an investigation of five members of President Michel Temer’s cabinet, along with his most senior allies in Congress, raising concerns about the stability of his administration.
Source: France 24
What is the main challenge a CEO faces in Latin America?
Abbeyfield Group CEO Sebastien Lahaie the main challenge a CEO faces in Latin America, and the effects of Paraguay’s transformation over the past three years. From Latin Trade and HSBC’s Leadership Series. Watch the video interview.
Walmart to invest $864.7 million in Mexico and Central America
Walmart de México y Centroamérica, known as Walmex, said it will invest $864.7 million in Mexico and Central America this year. The figure is 19 percent higher than last year. Of the total, 38 percent will go towards refurbishing existing stores; 31 percent towards new stores and 10 percent will be invested in technology and innovation, said Walmex CFO Pedro Farah.
Source (in Spanish): El Financiero
Cemex to create innovation and venture capital unit
Mexican cement giant Cemex announced Tuesday the launch of Cemex Ventures, the company’s open innovation and venture capital unit. Cemex Ventures will develop opportunities in …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
By Jerry Haar and Krystal Rodriguez
The dictionary definition of crucible is “an extremely …
Latin America is at the crossroads of a new economic paradigm. The region can no longer depend …