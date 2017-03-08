America Movil ordered to separate Telmex unit

Mexico’s Federal Telecommunications Institute, IFT, has ordered America Movil to separate out a large part of its fixed-line infrastructure. Notably, America Movil has both wireline (Telmex) and wireless (Telcel) operations. As per the IFT’s reformed norms introduced with the telecoms reform in 2014, the maximum hold of a company in the market has been restricted to 50 percent. Both Telmex and Telcel control nearly 70 percent of the Mexican market
Source: Nasdaq
Brazil falls deeper into its worst ever depression
Brazil’s economy has fallen further into its worst ever recession, contracting by 3.6 percent in 2016 and pressure is mounting on policymakers to stimulate growth. Brazil recorded a decline of 0.9 percent gross domestic product (GDP) in the final quarter of last year, intensifying the economic contraction that has imbued Brazil for eight consecutive quarters – the longest period of decline on record for the country.
Source: CNBC
Samsung to move plant from Mexico to U.S.
In an effort to boost its presence in the U.S., South Korean tech giant Samsung will invest some $300 million to move one of its production plants from Mexico to the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal. Samsung is in talks with governments of five U.S. states to make the move, which would create some 500 jobs.
Source (in Spanish): El Financiero
Nestle close to signing off on new factory in Cuba
Swiss firm Nestle is close to reaching a deal with Cuba on forming a new joint …
