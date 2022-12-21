Subscribe

The roadmap for new policy-making 

By Latin Trade Staff
Ten points to solve the region’s structural problems. A conversation with the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, ECLAC.  Although unthinkable, the pandemic brought something good. “It moved a lot of the policy conversations out of certain comfort zones and conventional wisdoms. This is always good news: thinking out of the box,” said the new Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.  José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs spoke with Latin Trade’s Strategic Advisor, Ricardo Meléndez-Ortiz, during Latin Trade Week. He has been an avid promoter of these new conversations that are sprouting in the region. “There is a certain freshness, a certain willingness of policymakers, on both […]
Products and sustainability: The plans of Coca-Cola’s President of Latin America

