Boletin Nuclear Junio 26

The world’s first nuclear power plant turns 65 The first nuclear plant that produced electricity, the Russian Obninsk, turns 65 today. It was connected to the power grid in 1954, and with its scarcely 5 megawatts of generation, it became the first nuclear installation to produce electricity in a non-experimental way. It gave light to about 2,000 homes. It followed two years later, Calder Hall 1, in England, with 50 megawatts. More information in: Reactor Engineering and Technology Wiki and Rosatom. Argentina: Two reactors under construction and one on the way Two designs of reactors and one imported are the major projects that Argentina has […]