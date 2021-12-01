Improving Your Results in Cross-Cultural Negotiations

Business is global.

To thrive in an international economy, your skillset must extend beyond the fundamental knowledge of corporate functions, to include an understanding of the culture that each colleague and customer brings to work every day.

On December 14, join Smith Professor Shai Dubey and Charles Moore, Director, EMBA Americas program to learn more about the nuanced practice of cross-cultural negotiations. You’ll learn proven strategies to overcome challenges that too often trip up otherwise skilled managers and executives in multicultural contexts.