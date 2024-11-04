Top 20 Latin American Telecommunication Companies: Mixed economic landscape during 2024

Most Latin American telecom companies experienced a decline in revenue from 1Q to 2Q 2024. Notably, Telefônica Brasil, Claro Telecom, and TIM showed negative growth in revenue, with reductions of 6.9%, 7.5%, and 6.8% respectively. However, companies like V.tal Rede Neutra and Megacable Holdings displayed resilience, with V.tal showing a 21.9% increase.América Movil saw a slight increase in profit, achieving a 0.9% growth from 1Q to 2Q. Telefônica Brasil and Telecom Argentina faced reductions in profit, with Telefônica Brasil down by 7.5% and Telecom Argentina by 3.0%. Oi continued to struggle with profitability, showing a major downturn in 2Q 2024, moving from a small profit in 1Q to a significant loss in 2Q, indicating ongoing financial instability.The full ranking includes […]
