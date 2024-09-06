In a dynamic first quarter of 2024, companies from Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia dominate the top rankings of the Profitability Drivers Index, showcasing Latin America’s broadening economic strength. This index highlights the most profitable companies in the region, with over 190 firms with annual revenues exceeding USD $300 million. The assessment focuses on key financial metrics such as Net Margin, Asset Turnover, Financial Leverage, and Return on Equity (ROE), offering a comprehensive view of profitability across diverse sectors.To access the full Index, please click the link:
Latin America’s Profit Powerhouses: Top Performers in the Profitability Drivers Index 1Q 2024
Related
Rankings & Indexes
Three Mining Companies Top the Financial Strength Index for 1Q2024
Grupo Mexico, Shougang Hierro, and Minera Cerro Verde lead...
Rankings & Indexes
WTCA Prime Office Index June 2024
This is the eighth Latin Trade and the World...
Rankings & Indexes
Take a Look at the Profitability Drivers Index 4Q 2023
Explore the index to gauge the financial details of...