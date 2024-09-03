Grupo Mexico, Shougang Hierro, and Minera Cerro Verde lead the Financial Strength Index for the first quarter of 2024. This ranking assesses the financial strength of 160 companies across Latin America with revenues exceeding $500 million. The evaluation considers factors such as assets, liabilities, operating turnover, ROE, and EBITDA.To access the full ranking, please click the link:
Three Mining Companies Top the Financial Strength Index for 1Q2024
