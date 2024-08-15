The Olympics have long been more than a global athletic competition; they are a cultural institution that transcends national boundaries and generations. As the world evolves, so does the branding and media landscape surrounding the Games. This year’s Olympics not only highlighted the importance of long-term brand investments but also demonstrated how athletes and digital platforms can create an unprecedented level of engagement with global audiences. However, as the Games adapt to new trends, they also confront challenges that demand careful consideration from both brands and organizers. The Power of Long-Term Brand Investment Long-term commitment has proven to be the most effective strategy for brands associated with the Olympics. Many companies have invested heavily in this global event, focusing on […]
Olympic Games’ Memorability: Brand Strategy and the Challenges of Modern Engagement
The global tourism industry is set to reach, and possibly surpass, pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Five years post-COVID-19, the sector is experiencing a robust resurgence driven by a surge in international travel, improved air connectivity, and strong rebounds in key regions. However, global dynamics must be managed carefully to ensure stable and continuous growth. In 2023, international tourism reached 88% of its 2019 levels, a significant recovery favored by the reopening of Asian markets, as highlighted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The Middle East led the way, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by around 20%, with Europe, the Americas, and Africa following close behind at approximately 90% of their […]