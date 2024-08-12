Subscribe

WTCA Prime Office Index June 2024

By Latin Trade

This is the eighth Latin Trade and the World Trade Center Association (WTCA) semiannual report for the first half of 2024 on Premium Offices in Latin America. It summarizes the opinion of experts in 19 cities in the region, and experts from our partner, Colliers International. The overall result of this survey is the WTCA PRIME OFFICE INDEX, which is based on these responses. The December 2020 index, available shows the effect of the pandemic, as a timid recovery that began in December 2021, and a positive trend since December 2022.

