by Jerry Haar* “Lethargic” best describes Latin America’s perennial challenge to grow its economy and create prosperity for its people, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The World Bank forecasts regional GDP will expand by 1.6% in 2024. GDP growth of 2.7% and 2.6% is expected for 2025 and 2026. These rates are the lowest compared to all other regions in the world and insufficient to drive prosperity. While the region has made some progress on trade openness, it continues to be held back due largely to poor infrastructure, burdensome customs clearance procedures, as well as relatively high tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade. The reality is that while macroeconomic indicators are good barometers for providing “the big picture” of economic […]
A Report Card on Latin America’s Bureaucratic Conundrum
