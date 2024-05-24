Subscribe

Global Tourism Industry on Track for Full Recovery by 2024

By Natalia Marquez

The global tourism industry is set to reach, and possibly surpass, pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Five years post-COVID-19, the sector is experiencing a robust resurgence driven by a surge in international travel, improved air connectivity, and strong rebounds in key regions. However, global dynamics must be managed carefully to ensure stable and continuous growth. In 2023, international tourism reached 88% of its 2019 levels, a significant recovery favored by the reopening of Asian markets, as highlighted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The Middle East led the way, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by around 20%, with Europe, the Americas, and Africa following close behind at approximately 90% of their […]

