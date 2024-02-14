WTCA PRIME OFFICE INDEX LATAM DECEMBER 2023

Latin Trade and the World Trade Centers Association have once again collaborated to produce an insightful report on the leasing and sales trends of premium office space in Latin America. Drawing on the input of 18 regional experts surveyed biannually, this seventh edition report offers a comprehensive analysis of the leasing and sales landscape in the second half of 2023 and provides forward-looking projections for the first half of 2024. Structured into four sections covering current leasing and sales conditions, as well as outlooks for both areas, the report utilizes the WTCA Prime Office Index to visually represent trends over time. Despite initial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, subsequent editions of the survey have demonstrated notable improvements, particularly evidenced by a strong rebound in the first half of 2023. However, the latest data from December 2023 indicates a positive yet slightly moderated index level compared to the preceding semester.