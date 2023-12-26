Subscribe

The most profitable companies in Latin America

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
The Latin Trade Profitability Drivers Index 1Q 2023 Over 180 listed companies in Latin America with more than $300 million in revenues made it to the Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index for the first quarter of 2023. The Mexican Personal Care subsidiary of Kimberly Clark takes the first spot as the most profitable company in the region, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 115% during the first quarter of 2023. Chilean Latam Airlines and Peruvian Shougang Hierro got the second and third spots on the index, with ROEs of 64% and 54%, respectively. These were the three companies with a ROE above 50%. The following firms on the top 10 most profitable companies in Latin America include other Brazilian […]
