Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 2Q 2023

It’s been over a year since Mexican mining giant Grupo México has been the strongest Latin American company, financially speaking, as it completed its sixth quarter on top of Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index, for the second quarter of 2023. The index uses the companies’ leverage, liquidity, turnover and quarterly performance rates to determine, in relative terms to each sector, the financial strength of companies with revenues over US$500 million in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The companies in the top 50 spots represent a wide variety of sectors, with a good mix of oil & gas, mining, metal manufacturing, agriculture, retail and electricity, among others. The list includes the financial data for 126 companies, with subindexes by […]