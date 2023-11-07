The most profitable companies in Latin America

The Latin Trade Profitability Drivers Index 2Q 2023 Over 180 listed companies in Latin America with more than $300 million in revenues made it to the Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index for the second quarter of 2023. Brazilian Oil & Gas Comgás takes the first spot as the most profitable company in the region, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 280% percent during the second quarter of 2023. Chilean Latam Airlnes and Mexico’s Kimberly Clark’s got the second and third spots on the index, with ROEs of 60% and 56%, respectively. These were the three companies with a ROE above 50%. The following firms on the top 10 most profitable companies in Latin America include other Brazilian companies in […]