Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies 1Q 2023

Chilean Latam Airlines continues to be the most profitable logistics company in Latin America by revenues, with an impressive threefold increase in profits from the same quarter the previous year, and a 44% increase in its revenues over the same period, according to the latest Latin Trade Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies for the first quarter of 2023. The rest of the companies to make it to the top five logistics firms in Latin America in terms of total revenues are all form Brazil: the truck transportation giant Simpar, the airlines Gol and Azul, and the logistics behemoth CCR.

The full rankings include: revenues, profits, total assets and EBITDA.

To view and download the full ranking, please click below:

Download “Top 20 Logistics Companies 1Q2023 AM”

Top-20-Logistics-Companies-1Q2023-AM.xlsx – Downloaded 18 times – 40.15 KB