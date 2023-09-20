Subscribe

Less impressive growth for most companies in the region: the Multilatina Ranking 1Q23

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
The Colombian non-metallic mining company Cementos Argos grew more than fivefold its revenues from the first quarter of 2022, while Brazilian transportation services Localiza had a 135% year on year leap in revenues. The region’s Transportation Services and Electricity sectors are also among the big winners of the latest Multilatina Ranking. The ranking lists the Latin American companies that sold more than $500 million during the first quarter of 2022, as well as those that showed more than 30% growth. There are, however, less companies that passed this mark, 22 compared to 36 the previous quarter. The results show a strengthening of the biggest multilatinas in the region, as compared with the results for 1Q22. Overall, there are 144 companies […]
