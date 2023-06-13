Grupo Mexico heads the Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 1Q 2023

It has been a remarkable year for Grupo México, the Mexican mining company, as it maintains its position as the strongest financial performer among Latin American companies. As we enter the first quarter of 2023, Grupo México celebrates its fifth consecutive quarter atop Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index. The index evaluates companies’ financial strength by assessing factors such as leverage, liquidity, turnover, and quarterly performance rates. This comprehensive analysis provides a relative assessment of companies within their respective sectors, focusing on those with revenues exceeding $500 million in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. The top 50 companies on the list represent a diverse range of sectors, such as oil & gas, mining, metal manufacturing, agriculture, retail, and electric […]