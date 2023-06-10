Subscribe

Cultivated meat innovation ecosystems: challenges and opportunities for Brazil and LA

By Maria Fleury
by Maria Tereza Fleury* Climate change, environmental and animal ethics concerns, the increasing demand for meat consumption, and limited resources are some issues society is struggling with. Emerging countries are vital in livestock production, with over 500 million laborers. Brazil is one of the largest exporters; animal production represents 25% of its GDP. However, options for the traditional protein business are rising. BCG’s study forecasts that by 2035, every tenth portion of protein worldwide will probably be from an alternative source. Considering a scenario where technological changes improve quality and accelerate parity regarding traditional meat characteristics and regulation favors alternative proteins, conventional protein will peak in 2025 and decrease afterward in Europe and North America. It will grow slowly in […]
