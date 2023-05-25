The key elements of successful national digital agendas

Nations have written and re-written their digital agendas for quite some time. There are countries that have closed digital gaps and have used digital tools to improve quality of life and productivity. Others have not gone beyond a basic stage. These are still using their costly digital infrastructure to run social media and communication apps. These economies are wasting the power of digital. What sets successful nations apart in terms of digital adoption and closing the digital divide? “Societies that benefit the most [from digitization] are those that are more connected, and where citizens integrate the benefits of digital to production and to their lives,” said Public Policy Manager for Andean countries, Central America and the Caribbean of Intel Corporation, […]