Subscribe

The key elements of successful national digital agendas

By Santiago Gutierrez
Nations have written and re-written their digital agendas for quite some time. There are countries that have closed digital gaps and have used digital tools to improve quality of life and productivity. Others have not gone beyond a basic stage. These are still using their costly digital infrastructure to run social media and communication apps. These economies are wasting the power of digital. What sets successful nations apart in terms of digital adoption and closing the digital divide? “Societies that benefit the most [from digitization] are those that are more connected, and where citizens integrate the benefits of digital to production and to their lives,” said Public Policy Manager for Andean countries, Central America and the Caribbean of Intel Corporation, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Business Intelligence Subscription, Business Intelligence - 3 to 9 User Subscription, Business Intelligence - 10+ User Subscription, Insight - 1 Month Subscription, Insight - 3 Month Subscription, Insight - 6 Month Subscription, Insight - 12 Month Subscription, Suscripción de inteligencia de negocios, Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de 3 a 9 usuarios or Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de más de 10 usuarios.
Previous article
Must haves in a pro-development Digital Agenda: an interview with Zohocorp

Related

Articles & Interviews

Must haves in a pro-development Digital Agenda: an interview with Zohocorp

Countries have written and re-written their digital agendas for...
Articles & Interviews

The five most sustainable firms in Latin America: the 2023 Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award

Miami, March 23, 2023 -- Latin Trade  honored the five...
Articles & Interviews

Empower women now. Insights from UN Deputy Executive Director: Concordia Americas Summit

Why is it that things are not changing fast...

Sign up for free Latin Trade newsletters

Receive the latest business news from around the world directly to your inbox.

Subscribe Today

Legal

Site Tools

About LT

Copyright © 2023 Latin Trade. All rights reserved.