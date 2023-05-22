Subscribe

Must haves in a pro-development Digital Agenda: an interview with Zohocorp

By Santiago Gutierrez
Countries have written and re-written their digital agendas for quite some time now, but there are countries that have closed digital gaps and have used digital tools to improve quality of life and productivity. Others have not been able to digitize their processes beyond the basic stages, and they are still using costly infrastructure to run social media and simple communication apps. The latter are wasting the power of digital. What should governments do to digitally transform their economies in a meaningful manner? What are the components that their digital agendas should have? Latin Trade posed this question to the Chief Strategy Officer at Zoho Corporation, Vijay Sundaram. He offered two examples that, in his view, are the direction in […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Business Intelligence Subscription, Business Intelligence - 3 to 9 User Subscription, Business Intelligence - 10+ User Subscription, Insight - 1 Month Subscription, Insight - 3 Month Subscription, Insight - 6 Month Subscription, Insight - 12 Month Subscription, Suscripción de inteligencia de negocios, Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de 3 a 9 usuarios or Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de más de 10 usuarios.
