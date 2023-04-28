Subscribe

Top 10 Business Schools in Latin America 2023

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
Latin Trade presents the Top 10 Business Schools in Latin America for 2023. The index, based on QS Global MBA Rankings, lists the top 10 business schools from across the Latin American region, according to the prominence of their MBAs programs. The index weights leadership, return on investment, employability, diversity and entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes. Mexico´s EGADE Business School ranks first for the second year in a row. To view and download the full ranking, which includes each school’s score in each variable, click below:
Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies

